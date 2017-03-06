Man finds chewed gum in ice cream sundae at Cumming family entertainment center
A patron at Stars and Strikes in Cumming found himself in a sticky situation after discovering chewed up bubble gum in his ice cream sundae on Feb. 17. The patron, a Dawsonville man, was enjoying an evening at the bowling alley with his children when a lone piece of gum reportedly popped out from the ice cream, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office incident report.
