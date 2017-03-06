Man finds chewed gum in ice cream sun...

Man finds chewed gum in ice cream sundae at Cumming family entertainment center

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Forsyth County News

A patron at Stars and Strikes in Cumming found himself in a sticky situation after discovering chewed up bubble gum in his ice cream sundae on Feb. 17. The patron, a Dawsonville man, was enjoying an evening at the bowling alley with his children when a lone piece of gum reportedly popped out from the ice cream, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office incident report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dawsonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bad wreck on 282 last night (Oct '12) 10 hr Tina Marie Balliet 12
Coosawattee campground speeding 10 hr Anonymous 1
Illegal Aliens In Gilmer Mar 4 whitey 5
literally "red" hot pentax digital slr camera i... Mar 4 do not care 2
Building in Ball Ground Mar 2 Anonymous 1
Coosawattee River Resort Raising Fees AGAIN!! (Apr '08) Mar 2 local 99
Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ... Mar 2 Family covers it up 2
See all Dawsonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dawsonville Forum Now

Dawsonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dawsonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dawsonville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,914 • Total comments across all topics: 279,387,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC