Georgia GOP proposing new state role in struggling schools
The state would have broad authority to intervene in struggling schools and make significant changes to staff and management under legislation introduced by Georgia Republicans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dawsonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Choe's Hapkido Karate Of Cumming And Su... (Apr '13)
|7 hr
|Heather Vaughn
|11
|Sasquatch (Sep '11)
|Feb 13
|Elligayan
|48
|Coosawattee River Resort Raising Fees AGAIN!! (Apr '08)
|Feb 12
|CRR Protector
|97
|Living in Ellijay (Dec '15)
|Feb 12
|Gilmersucks
|13
|Test results speak volumes
|Feb 7
|Melson Nandela
|8
|Sex offender associating with child abuse program (Jul '15)
|Feb 6
|Straight shooter
|21
|Mark Miller Incarcerated (Jun '16)
|Feb 1
|Karma Train
|40
Find what you want!
Search Dawsonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC