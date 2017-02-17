Faye Kenney Wiley

Faye Kenney Wiley

Mrs. Faye Kenney Wiley, 81, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017. She was born December 23, 1935 in Winder, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Rufus Dorsey Kenney and the late Mrs. Nellie Jewel Wall Kenney.

