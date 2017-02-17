Duluth man proposes to Dawsonville gi...

Duluth man proposes to Dawsonville girlfriend in two newspapers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Times

Kevin Wieting and Jancie Hatcher walk through Veterans Memorial Park Saturday in Dawsonville. Wieting proposed to Hatcher via classified ads in The Times in Gainesville and the Dawson County News in Dawsonville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dawsonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sasquatch (Sep '11) 18 hr Elligayan 50
african americans in ball ground (Jun '10) Fri Justus187 19
Lawsuit against Pickens County Schools Fri Justus187 15
News KKK sign removed from Dahlonega building Feb 17 Blackish 1
News Large KKK sign placed on historic Dahlonega bui... Feb 17 Blackish 1
Review: Choe's Hapkido Karate Of Cumming And Su... (Apr '13) Feb 16 Heather Vaughn 11
Coosawattee River Resort Raising Fees AGAIN!! (Apr '08) Feb 12 CRR Protector 97
See all Dawsonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dawsonville Forum Now

Dawsonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dawsonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Dawsonville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC