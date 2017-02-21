Duluth man proposes to Dawsonville girlfriend in two newspapers
The Duluth man said he knew he wanted to marry the Dawsonville woman because she is the first person he thinks about in the morning and the last one he thinks about before falling asleep at night. When Wieting popped the question last month, he not only asked for her hand in marriage, but professed his love for all to see Jan. 18 with a classified ad in the Dawson County News and The Times in Gainesville.
