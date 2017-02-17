Area festival to feature church, school choirs

A Church Choir Festival featuring several church and school ensembles will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Dahlonega United Methodist Church. Participating ensembles in the free program include the Bethel United Methodist Chancel Choir in Dawsonville, Christ the King Lutheran Chancel Choir in Cumming, Dahlonega United Methodist sanctuary choir, Fellowship Presbyterian Church Choir in Jasper and the University of North Georgia Singers, Le Belle Voci, Patriot Choir and Singers Men.

