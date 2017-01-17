William Gregg Bradley
William Gregg Bradley, age 54, of Douglasville, passed away on January 10, 2017. Gregg was born on January 21, 1962 in Atlanta, Georgia, son of Donna Daniel Davis and the late Charles Bradley.
