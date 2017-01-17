William Gregg Bradley

William Gregg Bradley

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Times Georgian

William Gregg Bradley, age 54, of Douglasville, passed away on January 10, 2017. Gregg was born on January 21, 1962 in Atlanta, Georgia, son of Donna Daniel Davis and the late Charles Bradley.

Dawsonville, GA

