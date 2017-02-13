Week-long canoe, kayak camping trip t...

Week-long canoe, kayak camping trip taking on Etowah River

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Forsyth County News

NORTH FORSYTH A group that boasts itself as the largest week-long canoe and kayak camping trip in the nation will paddle through Forsyth County this summer. Registration opens Tuesday, Jan. 31 for Paddle Georgia, which this year will travel along the 163-mile Etowah River that flows from the north Georgia mountains to Rome in northwest Georgia, and organizers said they expect the 450 spaces available will fill up within about 24 hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dawsonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sasquatch (Sep '11) 11 hr Elligayan 48
Coosawattee River Resort Raising Fees AGAIN!! (Apr '08) Sun CRR Protector 97
Living in Ellijay (Dec '15) Sun Gilmersucks 13
Test results speak volumes Feb 7 Melson Nandela 8
Sex offender associating with child abuse program (Jul '15) Feb 6 Straight shooter 21
Mark Miller Incarcerated (Jun '16) Feb 1 Karma Train 40
Larry Bryant bad influence for our children! (Sep '10) Jan 30 John Murray 66
See all Dawsonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dawsonville Forum Now

Dawsonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dawsonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Al Franken
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
 

Dawsonville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,836,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC