Watercolor society works on display in Dawsonville
More than 35 Georgia Watercolor Society members from all across the United States who have reached the "signature" level status is in the spotlight in Dawson County. The Bowen Center for the Arts is showcasing the group's 2017 Signature Member Exhibition until Feb. 24 at 334 Ga.
