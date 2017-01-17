Shirley M. Gantt
Dr. Shirley M. Gantt, age 76, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday evening, January 13, 2017. She was born November 13, 1940, in Nashville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Samuel French Matheny and the late Estee Moore Matheny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dawsonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey huff
|Wed
|Concerned
|1
|wtb a campground lot in coosawattee river resort (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Hates Morons
|126
|A1 smoke shop
|Wed
|crack is whack
|3
|Al Hoyle..Part time mayor (Jul '11)
|Jan 17
|Smokey D Bear
|17
|Ellijay Hospital closes....what happens now? (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Beth
|20
|time for Lumpkin county to have a barking dog o... (Nov '15)
|Jan 16
|Truth Be Told
|7
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dawsonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC