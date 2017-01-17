Shirley M. Gantt

Shirley M. Gantt

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Dr. Shirley M. Gantt, age 76, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday evening, January 13, 2017. She was born November 13, 1940, in Nashville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Samuel French Matheny and the late Estee Moore Matheny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dawsonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trey huff Wed Concerned 1
wtb a campground lot in coosawattee river resort (Jun '15) Wed Hates Morons 126
A1 smoke shop Wed crack is whack 3
Al Hoyle..Part time mayor (Jul '11) Jan 17 Smokey D Bear 17
Ellijay Hospital closes....what happens now? (Jun '16) Jan 17 Beth 20
time for Lumpkin county to have a barking dog o... (Nov '15) Jan 16 Truth Be Told 7
Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates Jan 14 Not elena 4
See all Dawsonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dawsonville Forum Now

Dawsonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dawsonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Dawsonville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,369 • Total comments across all topics: 278,093,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC