Lane closure scheduled for Wednesday night in Boling Bridge replacement project

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Times

Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53 at Boling Bridge will be partially closed to motorists between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday as work continues on the bridge replacement project.

