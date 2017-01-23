Hotplate, Dead Hand, The Death Hour @...

Hotplate, Dead Hand, The Death Hour @The Jinx

Locals Hot Plate and The Death Hour join Warner Robins, Georgia's Dead Hand. The latter recently released a split 7" with Miami sludge favorites Shroud Eater through the iconic Southern Druid Records .

