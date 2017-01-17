Dawsonville man wins Quilt Guild raff...

Dawsonville man wins Quilt Guild raffle benefiting arts center

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Times

Dawsonville resident Charles McCormack won this quilt called "Autumn Mountains" in the Heart in Hand Quilt Guild's annual quilt raffle to benefit The Bowen Center for the Arts. Dawsonville resident Charles McCormack was the winner of the Heart in Hand Quilt Guild's annual quilt raffle to benefit The Bowen Center for the Arts in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dawsonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy Stanley 35, cheater and Liar 2 hr Hotmom73 46
Jeremy Stanley 2 hr Hotmom73 5
Al Hoyle..Part time mayor (Jul '11) 3 hr Dennis 16
Ellijay Hospital closes....what happens now? (Jun '16) 6 hr Beth 20
time for Lumpkin county to have a barking dog o... (Nov '15) 16 hr Truth Be Told 7
Review: Complete Automotive Repair & Towing LLC (Oct '15) 17 hr Truth Be Told 5
round about cleveland hwy and 52 intersection 17 hr Truth Be Told 2
See all Dawsonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dawsonville Forum Now

Dawsonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dawsonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Dawsonville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,083 • Total comments across all topics: 277,994,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC