Dawsonville man wins Quilt Guild raffle benefiting arts center
Dawsonville resident Charles McCormack won this quilt called "Autumn Mountains" in the Heart in Hand Quilt Guild's annual quilt raffle to benefit The Bowen Center for the Arts. Dawsonville resident Charles McCormack was the winner of the Heart in Hand Quilt Guild's annual quilt raffle to benefit The Bowen Center for the Arts in December.
Dawsonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy Stanley 35, cheater and Liar
|2 hr
|Hotmom73
|46
|Jeremy Stanley
|2 hr
|Hotmom73
|5
|Al Hoyle..Part time mayor (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|Dennis
|16
|Ellijay Hospital closes....what happens now? (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Beth
|20
|time for Lumpkin county to have a barking dog o... (Nov '15)
|16 hr
|Truth Be Told
|7
|Review: Complete Automotive Repair & Towing LLC (Oct '15)
|17 hr
|Truth Be Told
|5
|round about cleveland hwy and 52 intersection
|17 hr
|Truth Be Told
|2
