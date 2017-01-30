Dawson teen missing, last seen Jan. 13

DAWSON COUNTY The Dawson County Sheriff's Office has issued a BOLO or "be on the lookout" for 15-year-old Mallory Roxanne Padgett, who was last seen at her residence in Dawsonville last week. According to Padgett's family, the teen did not take any personal belongings Jan. 13 other than her guitar, and could be in the Forsyth County area.

