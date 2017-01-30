Dawson County murder investigation to be featured on Discovery Channel
Maj. John Cagle, who headed up the investigation of the 2009 murders of Jennifer and Paul Budrawich, tells viewers of Investigation Discovery's new series "Murder Calls" how the sheriff's office investigated and solved the murders using Jennifer Budrawich's 911 call to Dawson Dispatch. The episode, "Down by the River," airs on Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. DAWSON COUNTY -- Dawsonville residents will be able to view a television episode Monday that details the investigation of two murders that occurred in the county in December of 2009.
