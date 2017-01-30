Dawson County murder investigation to...

Dawson County murder investigation to be featured on Discovery Channel

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Forsyth County News

Maj. John Cagle, who headed up the investigation of the 2009 murders of Jennifer and Paul Budrawich, tells viewers of Investigation Discovery's new series "Murder Calls" how the sheriff's office investigated and solved the murders using Jennifer Budrawich's 911 call to Dawson Dispatch. The episode, "Down by the River," airs on Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. DAWSON COUNTY -- Dawsonville residents will be able to view a television episode Monday that details the investigation of two murders that occurred in the county in December of 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dawsonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Miller Incarcerated (Jun '16) 1 hr Karma Train 39
Larry Bryant bad influence for our children! (Sep '10) 9 hr John Murray 66
Coosawattee River Resort Raising Fees AGAIN!! (Apr '08) 10 hr Sandy 95
Trey huff Sat Curious Patriot 2
Capital Meats Truck-Buyer Beware (May '09) Jan 26 Cody Codnugget 437
wtb a campground lot in coosawattee river resort (Jun '15) Jan 25 CRR Protector 128
Tiffany Nickole Cochran Jan 21 Mikes fallen angel 3
See all Dawsonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dawsonville Forum Now

Dawsonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dawsonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Dawsonville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC