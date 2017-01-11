Young pastor, wife hope to pique youth's interest in church
Price Road Community Church co-pastor Austin Houston and fiance Courtney Allen, who is also the church pianist, are doing their best along with co-pastor Phil Wills to make a diffence in their commuity. At 21 and 20 years old, respectively, Austin Houston and his fiance, Courtney Allen, may seem a little young to be leaders of a church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Dawsonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Living in Ellijay (Dec '15)
|Mon
|Truth Be Told
|11
|Jeremy Stanley 35, cheater and Liar
|Jan 9
|JDW
|3
|Tiffany Nickole Cochran
|Jan 8
|PuppetMaster77
|1
|Ellijay Hospital closes....what happens now? (Jun '16)
|Jan 7
|TomSawyerUnderwear
|19
|dahlonega nugget's censorship (Jul '09)
|Jan 6
|Tim
|22
|Northeast Georgia Health System opening urgent ...
|Jan 6
|mike
|1
|round about cleveland hwy and 52 intersection
|Jan 6
|Jamie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dawsonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC