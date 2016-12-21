Phyllis Baird
Phyllis Marie Baird, 67, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2016. Phyllis served in the United States Marine Corps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dawsonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people that narc (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|ga dawgs suck
|14
|Living in Ellijay (Dec '15)
|1 hr
|Gilmersucks
|9
|testimony on how i got my loan miraculously fro...
|11 hr
|Baloney
|3
|Test results speak volumes
|Fri
|Passion of the Ma...
|7
|Blue Jeans made in Blue Ridge (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|Beaner
|46
|rusty beamon (Apr '14)
|Dec 16
|skippy
|45
|Capital Meats Truck-Buyer Beware (May '09)
|Dec 14
|customer
|436
Find what you want!
Search Dawsonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC