Forsyth homeschoolers take part in packing party

The Eta Sigma Alpha Mu Xi National Honor Society is made up of homeschoolers in Cumming, Dawsonville and Cartersville and completes service projects around their community. Shown here taking part in an Operation Christmas Child shoebox packing party, pictured from left, Andrew Malphurs, Michael Clark, Jessica Stevens, Caleb Reeves, Haley Gafford and Ashlynn Echols.

