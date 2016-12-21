Forsyth homeschoolers take part in pa...

Forsyth homeschoolers take part in packing party

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Forsyth County News

The Eta Sigma Alpha Mu Xi National Honor Society is made up of homeschoolers in Cumming, Dawsonville and Cartersville and completes service projects around their community. Shown here taking part in an Operation Christmas Child shoebox packing party, pictured from left, Andrew Malphurs, Michael Clark, Jessica Stevens, Caleb Reeves, Haley Gafford and Ashlynn Echols.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dawsonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people that narc (Jun '13) 14 hr ga dawgs suck 14
Living in Ellijay (Dec '15) 15 hr Gilmersucks 9
testimony on how i got my loan miraculously fro... Sat Baloney 3
Test results speak volumes Fri Passion of the Ma... 7
Blue Jeans made in Blue Ridge (Aug '11) Dec 18 Beaner 46
rusty beamon (Apr '14) Dec 16 skippy 45
Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates Nov '16 opra 3
See all Dawsonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dawsonville Forum Now

Dawsonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dawsonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Dawsonville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,096 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,594

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC