Dawson County High School art students to present Wildlife Expedition Dec. 5-9
High schoolers in the Visual Art Program will present Wildlife Expedition, the 2016 Winter Art Show in the new Performing Arts Center. The show will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5-9 at 1665 Perimeter Road in Dawsonville.
