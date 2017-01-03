Cadet graduates from UNG in Cumming w...

Cadet graduates from UNG in Cumming with 3 degrees

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Forsyth County News

Soon, he will do so, but with an added bonus: he will have three undergraduate degrees from the University of North Georgia to take with him. The Forsyth County cadet earned the title of distinguished military graduate Dec. 17 after graduating with honors from UNG's Honors Program with degrees are in Arabic, history and international affairs with a Middle East concentration.

