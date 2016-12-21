Shoppers bust doors, hunt bargains, find deals as Black Friday launches holiday buying season
Maryana Hernandez, left, leads a long line of customers into Best Buy on Dawsonville Highway on Thursday afternoon as they take advantage of the electronics store's early Black Friday deals. Black Friday is either an exhilarating way to score a deal or an overwhelming disaster of traffic and digging through bargain bins, depending whom you ask.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Dawsonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people that narc (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|ga dawgs suck
|14
|Living in Ellijay (Dec '15)
|1 hr
|Gilmersucks
|9
|testimony on how i got my loan miraculously fro...
|11 hr
|Baloney
|3
|Test results speak volumes
|Fri
|Passion of the Ma...
|7
|Blue Jeans made in Blue Ridge (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|Beaner
|46
|rusty beamon (Apr '14)
|Dec 16
|skippy
|45
|Capital Meats Truck-Buyer Beware (May '09)
|Dec 14
|customer
|436
Find what you want!
Search Dawsonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC