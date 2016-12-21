Buck Jones Toy Run a success

Buck Jones Toy Run a success

Friday Nov 25

Deputies who provided an escort for the Buck Jones Toy Run pose for a photo with Santa Claus and with ride organzer Don Parkinson before the group left the Cumming Fairgrounds. The revving of motorcycle engines echoed through the Cumming Fairgrounds as more than 100 motorists gathered for the 25th annual Buck Jones Toy Run Sunday.

