Buck Jones Toy Run a success
Deputies who provided an escort for the Buck Jones Toy Run pose for a photo with Santa Claus and with ride organzer Don Parkinson before the group left the Cumming Fairgrounds. The revving of motorcycle engines echoed through the Cumming Fairgrounds as more than 100 motorists gathered for the 25th annual Buck Jones Toy Run Sunday.
Read more at Forsyth County News.
