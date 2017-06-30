Transcript
The United States and South Korea have carried out joint ballistic missile drills in the Sea of Japan, after North Korea successfully tested an intercontinental missile that experts believe would be capable of reaching Alaska. North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, said this morning that the missile test was a Fourth of July "gift" to President Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brian Zust
|6 hr
|Disgruntled
|1
|New Construction
|Jun 30
|Say What
|1
|18 and up hotels
|Apr '17
|Cheese
|1
|Murdered Ontario chiropractor attended high sch...
|Mar '17
|Sounds like Oakville
|1
|Snitching at the clubs
|Feb '17
|Thumbnbump
|1
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb '17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|Feb '17
|x library user
|1
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC