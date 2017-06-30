Transcript

Transcript

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Democracy Now

The United States and South Korea have carried out joint ballistic missile drills in the Sea of Japan, after North Korea successfully tested an intercontinental missile that experts believe would be capable of reaching Alaska. North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, said this morning that the missile test was a Fourth of July "gift" to President Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Davenport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brian Zust 6 hr Disgruntled 1
New Construction Jun 30 Say What 1
18 and up hotels Apr '17 Cheese 1
News Murdered Ontario chiropractor attended high sch... Mar '17 Sounds like Oakville 1
Snitching at the clubs Feb '17 Thumbnbump 1
News 2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "... Feb '17 Quad cities crusers 1
security gaurd steve at downtown library Feb '17 x library user 1
See all Davenport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Davenport Forum Now

Davenport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Davenport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Davenport, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,011 • Total comments across all topics: 282,265,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC