Loebsack to meet with veterans Friday
U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, introduces former President Bill Clinton during a bus tour stop in October at North High School in Davenport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northfield News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Cepican\ Stacy Coble (Jan '12)
|Jul 8
|Bulldog_69
|3
|Brian Zust
|Jul 5
|Disgruntled
|1
|New Construction
|Jun 30
|Say What
|1
|18 and up hotels
|Apr '17
|Cheese
|1
|Murdered Ontario chiropractor attended high sch...
|Mar '17
|Sounds like Oakville
|1
|Snitching at the clubs
|Feb '17
|Thumbnbump
|1
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb '17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC