I-74 Bridge Project Kicks off in Iowa

Representatives of the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation held a groundbreaking ceremony June 26 for the new I-74 River Bridge over the Mississippi, a $400 million project nearly two decades in the making. The bridge - actually twin basket-handle arch spans - is part of the larger I-74 corridor project that's been in the works since 2000 and, according to the Quad-City Times , is estimated to cost nearly $1.2 billion overall.

