Colorblind Man in Iowa Is Moved to Tears When He Sees Color for the Very First Time in His Life

When the family of a colorblind man named Jake learned about the amazing EnChroma color revealing glasses , they purchased a pair, traveled to where he was and took him to the Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport, Iowa . Jake was moved to tears from the very moment that he put the glasses onto his face.

