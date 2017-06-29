Per Mar Security Services named 2016 Salient Regional Dealer of the Year
Per Mar Security Services, a leading provider of total security solutions for residential and commercial clients based in Davenport, Iowa, was named the 2016 Salient Regional Dealer of the Year of the Midwest Region. This award recognizes the top dealer in the Midwest Region who sells over $500,000 in equipment.
