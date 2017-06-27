Officers field fireworks complaints u...

Officers field fireworks complaints under certain criteria

22 hrs ago

While more fireworks-related calls are rolling in Davenport police are only responding if it meets certain criteria: if it involves reckless use, a property issue, or if it's outside of the allowed time of day. That means, during the day officers aren't dealing with too many fireworks calls, but officials say things pick up after ten o'clock hits.

