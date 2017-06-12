Motorcyclists ride for veterans and PTSD awareness in Davenport
Motorcycle riders joined city leaders, Congressman Dave Loebsack, and the Friends of Veterans Memorial Park for a ride for veterans Saturday. The event was two-fold: it raised money for two local veterans organizations to help with PTSD and raised awareness about the second phase of Veterans Memorial Park.
