Mississippi Valley Blues Fest - June 30 and July 1
The blues are back in the Quad Cities! The 2017 Mississippi Valley Blues Festival kicks off on Friday June 30 for its two day run in LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport. The festival features dozens of performers on two stages along the Davenport riverfront.
