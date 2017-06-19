Military Police Persevere Through Change of Mission, Mindset

Army Reservists from the 339th Military Police Company, headquartered in Davenport, Iowa, conduct route reconnaissance training at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., during a Warrior Exercise, June 20, 2017. The soldiers had to relocate their tactical assembly areas multiple times as they reconnoitered their operational environment, while fighting against 100-plus degree Fahrenheit temperatures.

