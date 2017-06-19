Martinsburg VA Medical Center chiropractor receives award

Martinsburg VA Medical Center chiropractor Shawn M. Neff, doctor of chiropractic and Fellow of the Academy of Chiropractic Orthopedists, recently received an Outstanding Achievement award from the Academy of Chiropractic Orthopedists . Neff was presented the award for his dedication to the chiropractic field and for his support of the ACO and its mission.

