Lone fireworks dealer in Tama County ...

Lone fireworks dealer in Tama County is licensed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tama News-Herald

Only one licensed fireworks retail dealer in all of Tama County was listed in the last data base of the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office when checked by The Chronicle. The license is issued to Phantom Fireworks Eastern Region LLC - Toledo, 1008 S. County Road, Toledo- temporary structure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Davenport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
18 and up hotels Apr '17 Cheese 1
News Murdered Ontario chiropractor attended high sch... Mar '17 Sounds like Oakville 1
Snitching at the clubs Feb '17 Thumbnbump 1
News 2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "... Feb '17 Quad cities crusers 1
security gaurd steve at downtown library Feb '17 x library user 1
Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13) Feb '17 Jimmy 3
News Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Emerald 7
See all Davenport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Davenport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Scott County was issued at June 29 at 10:59PM CDT

Davenport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Davenport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Davenport, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,235 • Total comments across all topics: 282,125,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC