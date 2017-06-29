Lone fireworks dealer in Tama County is licensed
Only one licensed fireworks retail dealer in all of Tama County was listed in the last data base of the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office when checked by The Chronicle. The license is issued to Phantom Fireworks Eastern Region LLC - Toledo, 1008 S. County Road, Toledo- temporary structure.
