Important Announcement for Qca Noaa weather radio users
If you have a NOAA weather radio that receives the broadcast signal from the Quad Cities National Weather Service Office you'll need to have an alternative source for severe weather information ready on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The NWS Office in Davenport is in the middle of a move and the radio signal will not be transmitting for a few days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
