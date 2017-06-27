How to find licensed firework vendors in Iowa

Fireworks vendors continue to pop up across the Iowa Quad Cities, but only 20 in Davenport and two in Bettendorf are licensed. Consumer fireworks can now be sold and purchased in Iowa between June 1 and July 8. In order to officially open for business, vendors have to follow a list of instructions on the state fire marshal's website.

