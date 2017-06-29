Freedom Home Ministries set to open new home after months of setbacks
It's been nearly a year since the freedom house ministry in Davenport announced plans to open another home for veterans last year. But after months of several acts of vandalism from former residents, it's been it's been a long journey for the Freedom Home.
