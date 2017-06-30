Driver dies after suffering medical emergency while driving in Davenport
Officials with the Davenport Police Department say that on Thursday, June 29, they were dispatched to the 1100 block of Main St. at approximately 3:49 pm. Upon arrival, they observed that a car that was southbound on Main Street when it ran off the roadway to the east.
Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
