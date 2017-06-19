Davenport waives yard waste sticker requirement following storm
Davenport is waiving the yard waste sticker requirement for garbage pickup in an effort to help residents with the storm clean up effort. The sticker requirement is being waived for all yard wastes for the collection week of June 19-23.
