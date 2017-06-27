Davenport teacher charged with federa...

Davenport teacher charged with federal child porn counts

The Quad-City Times reports that a federal complaint against 43-year-old Michael Loren Ross was unsealed Monday, when he made his first court appearance in Davenport. Prosecutors say Ross told officers who searched his home last week that he had child pornography and that he had both received and distributed it.

