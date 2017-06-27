Davenport sentenced for failing to re...

Davenport sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender

On June 26, 2017, James Richard Robbins, age 53, of Davenport, Iowa, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for failing to comply with the sex offender registry requirements. Robbins will serve five years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

