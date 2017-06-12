Davenport police respond to rollover accident on Centennial Bridge
Police say a car rolled over on the Centennial Bridge after hitting a curb Tuesday evening, June 13. The incident happened around 5:23 p.m. on the Illinois-bound, Iowa side of the bridge. According to police, a 2001 Honda CRV, driven by a adult male, was heading south in the right lane and failed to negotiate the curve in the road and struck the raised curb.
