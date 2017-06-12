Davenport police respond to rollover accident on Centennial Bridge

Police say a car rolled over on the Centennial Bridge after hitting a curb Tuesday evening, June 13. The incident happened around 5:23 p.m. on the Illinois-bound, Iowa side of the bridge. According to police, a 2001 Honda CRV, driven by a adult male, was heading south in the right lane and failed to negotiate the curve in the road and struck the raised curb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.