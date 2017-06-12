Davenport native nominated for Tony Award
Her first, and only other, nomination for a Tony Award came in 1985. She was nominated for the same award in the Musical "The King and I." Unfortunately Peil did not win the Tony Award, that went to Rachel Bay Jones for her role in "Dear Evan Hansen."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 and up hotels
|Apr '17
|Cheese
|1
|Murdered Ontario chiropractor attended high sch...
|Mar '17
|Sounds like Oakville
|1
|Snitching at the clubs
|Feb '17
|Thumbnbump
|1
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb '17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|Feb '17
|x library user
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Jimmy
|3
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|7
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC