Davenport CitiBus utilizes Smart Cards starting July 1
Bus riders in Davenport will have a new, easier and faster way to ride starting on July 1. CitiBus is rolling out their Smart Card. According to Citibus officails, instead of fumbling for cash and exact change, the Smart Card can be used to pay bus fare by swiping it on the new fare boxes recently installed on our busses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Construction
|3 hr
|Say What
|1
|18 and up hotels
|Apr '17
|Cheese
|1
|Murdered Ontario chiropractor attended high sch...
|Mar '17
|Sounds like Oakville
|1
|Snitching at the clubs
|Feb '17
|Thumbnbump
|1
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb '17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|Feb '17
|x library user
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Jimmy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC