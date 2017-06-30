Davenport CitiBus utilizes Smart Card...

Davenport CitiBus utilizes Smart Cards starting July 1

Bus riders in Davenport will have a new, easier and faster way to ride starting on July 1. CitiBus is rolling out their Smart Card. According to Citibus officails, instead of fumbling for cash and exact change, the Smart Card can be used to pay bus fare by swiping it on the new fare boxes recently installed on our busses.

