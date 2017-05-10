Three injured in Davenport shooting

Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened early Sunday May 14, 2017 in Davenport. At just before 1 a.m. officers responded to the area of 800 West 2nd Street for a disturbance where shots were fired.

