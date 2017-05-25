String of car burglaries reported in Davenport
Davenport Police are urging residents to be vigilant and keep their car doors locked after a series of burglaries that began Monday night. According to authorities, at least seven cars near Elmwood and Thornwood have been burglarized within the last few days.
