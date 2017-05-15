Second arrest made in Friday deadly shooting
UPDATE: Joseph Howard-Rogers, age 16, of Davenport has been arrested and charged with Murder 1st Degree and Robbery 1st Degree. Police say that 17-year-old James Bailey Jr. was arrested at 11:57 am Saturday and is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on charges of first degree murder and first degree robbery.
