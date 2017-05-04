River Drive traffic in Davenport detoured due to accident near Village
An accident on River Drive near the Village of East Davenport had traffic stopped in both directions on Friday morning, May 5, 2017. The accident happened just to the west of the intersection of River Drive and McClellan Boulevard, near the east end of Lindsay Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Davenport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 and up hotels
|Apr 23
|Cheese
|1
|Murdered Ontario chiropractor attended high sch...
|Mar '17
|Sounds like Oakville
|1
|Snitching at the clubs
|Feb '17
|Thumbnbump
|1
|2017 Hot Rod Power Tour Dates and Locations a "...
|Feb '17
|Quad cities crusers
|1
|security gaurd steve at downtown library
|Feb '17
|x library user
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Davenport who have h... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Jimmy
|3
|Weird 11 mins ago 12:00 a.m.Bernie Sanders supp...
|Nov '16
|Emerald
|7
Find what you want!
Search Davenport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC