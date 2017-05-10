One dead following Davenport shooting

Police say that they were dispatched to the area of Kirkwood Blvd. and Bridge Ave. regarding a shooting victim at approximately 11:57 am on May 12. The victim, 17-year-old Akeim Hill of Davenport, was located near the scene and transported to Genesis Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

