Multiple Deaths Reported After Plane that Left Davenport Crashes in Kentucky
The governor of Kentucky reports multiple people are dead after a small plane crashed in southern part of the state. The National Transportation Safety Board says the plane was headed from Davenport, Iowa, to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, when it went down in a heavily-wooded area near Hopkinsville on Friday morning.
