Lulac Club will celebrate 60 years by honoring a founding member

The League of United Latin American Citizens Council 304 members in 1957 are, front row, from left, Tinnie Mendez, Lupe Reyes, Susan Ruiz, Eleanor Guzman and Kiki Ramirez and, back row from left, Sebastian Alvarez, Felix Sanchez, the Rev. Adrian Kempker, Jesse Guzman, Benito Ramirez and John Mendez.

